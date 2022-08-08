Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC Buys 11,845 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,998 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,845 shares during the period. FS KKR Capital comprises about 1.3% of Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $2,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FSK. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in FS KKR Capital by 110.4% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 16,857 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in FS KKR Capital by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $283,000. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $479,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,583,000. Institutional investors own 41.91% of the company’s stock.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

FS KKR Capital Stock Performance

NYSE FSK traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.19. 24,749 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,405,682. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.36. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $18.08 and a 52 week high of $23.44.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 116.21% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $396.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.52 million. Equities research analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 33.46%.

Insider Transactions at FS KKR Capital

In related news, insider Brian Gerson bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.74 per share, with a total value of $43,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,097.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other FS KKR Capital news, insider Daniel Pietrzak purchased 5,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.61 per share, for a total transaction of $108,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,615. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Gerson purchased 2,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.74 per share, for a total transaction of $43,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,097.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 16,038 shares of company stock valued at $340,520. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FSK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.50 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Hovde Group reduced their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

FS KKR Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.