Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC Invests $363,000 in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CCI. Graypoint LLC increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 7.7% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 259,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,992,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,708,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle International during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown Castle International

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $173.60 per share, with a total value of $121,346.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,040.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Crown Castle International Stock Up 0.5 %

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Cowen lowered their target price on Crown Castle International to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on Crown Castle International from $206.00 to $201.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.06.

Crown Castle International stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Monday, reaching $179.21. 57,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,783,042. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52-week low of $153.70 and a 52-week high of $209.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $77.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.11 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $173.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.79.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is 165.17%.

Crown Castle International Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

