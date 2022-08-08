Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC Lowers Stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,745 shares during the period. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.15% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $5,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHC. Brooklyn FI LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 193.8% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 88,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after purchasing an additional 58,441 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 12,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Motco boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 6,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 746,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,349,000 after acquiring an additional 23,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 250,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,527,000 after buying an additional 62,011 shares during the period.

SCHC traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.31. 10,571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,619. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $29.66 and a 1-year high of $44.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.23.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

