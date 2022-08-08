Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Receives $69.22 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.78.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Northcoast Research raised shares of Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

In related news, COO Zach Koff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,825. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Shake Shack news, COO Zach Koff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,398,825. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer acquired 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.58 per share, with a total value of $831,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 576,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,812,487.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Shake Shack by 41.9% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 54,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after buying an additional 15,974 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Shake Shack by 24.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 6,479 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Shake Shack by 2.4% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 16,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. 81.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shake Shack stock opened at $51.56 on Wednesday. Shake Shack has a 12-month low of $37.72 and a 12-month high of $100.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.93 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.03. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 2.80% and a negative return on equity of 3.42%. The business had revenue of $203.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.64 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shake Shack will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 29, 2021, it operated 369 Shacks, including 218 domestic company-operated Shacks, 25 domestic licensed Shacks, and 126 international licensed Shacks.

