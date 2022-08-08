Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.60-$0.60 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.85 billion-$20.85 billion.

Sharp Stock Performance

Shares of Sharp stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $1.88. The stock had a trading volume of 15,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,844. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.16. Sharp has a fifty-two week low of $1.77 and a fifty-two week high of $3.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sharp had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 4.34%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sharp will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Sharp Company Profile

Sharp Corporation manufactures and sells telecommunication equipment, electric and electronic application equipment, and electronic components in Japan, China, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Smart Life, 8K Ecosystem, ICT, Display Device, and Electronic Device. The Smart Life segment offers refrigerators, superheated steam ovens, microwave ovens, small cooking appliances, air conditioners, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, air purifiers, fans, dehumidifiers, humidifiers, electric heating equipment, plasma cluster ion generators, beauty equipment, electronic dictionaries, calculators, telephones, network control units, solar cells, storage batteries etc.

