Shore Capital Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL)

Shore Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 890 ($10.91) price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,060 ($12.99) to GBX 900 ($11.03) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,430 ($17.52) to GBX 1,175 ($14.40) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a GBX 925 ($11.33) price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,060 ($12.99) to GBX 770 ($9.44) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,140.13 ($13.97).

Hargreaves Lansdown Price Performance

Shares of LON HL opened at GBX 885.80 ($10.85) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 814.62 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 978.40. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 1-year low of GBX 7.72 ($0.09) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,640.50 ($20.10). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,581.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44.

Hargreaves Lansdown Increases Dividend

About Hargreaves Lansdown

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 27.44 ($0.34) per share. This represents a yield of 3.25%. This is a boost from Hargreaves Lansdown’s previous dividend of $12.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. Hargreaves Lansdown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,964.29%.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

