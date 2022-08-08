Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,403 shares during the period. Comcast comprises 1.7% of Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 44,236 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,226,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.1% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. RSM US Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,206 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 22,348 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. StockNews.com raised Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on Comcast from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.52.

Comcast Price Performance

CMCSA stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.27. The stock had a trading volume of 117,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,472,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $36.57 and a twelve month high of $61.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.05.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Comcast’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Insider Transactions at Comcast

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.