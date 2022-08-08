Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC Decreases Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 64,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 937 shares during the period. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 92,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,881,000 after acquiring an additional 4,087 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 659,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,030,000 after acquiring an additional 67,576 shares during the period. Financial Advantage Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 76,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,051,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $374,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 24,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

USB stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.25. 38,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,556,403. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.97. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $43.74 and a 52-week high of $63.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 28.08%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.30%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $50.00 target price on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.47.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

