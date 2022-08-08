Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 14,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VUG traded up $3.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $259.87. 27,988 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,339,059. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.41. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $213.19 and a 1-year high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

