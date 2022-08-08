Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC Has $1.13 Million Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,209,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,570,000 after purchasing an additional 434,585 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 360,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 127,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,130,000 after purchasing an additional 9,083 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 230,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,892,000 after purchasing an additional 20,103 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FISV shares. TheStreet cut shares of Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.46.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $94.18 per share, for a total transaction of $47,090,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,147,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,437,543.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,864 shares in the company, valued at $21,686,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $94.18 per share, for a total transaction of $47,090,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,147,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,437,543.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,000 shares of company stock worth $5,072,700. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV traded up $0.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $106.69. 15,394 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,520,131. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.09. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.03 and a 52-week high of $119.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $68.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.88.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.01. Fiserv had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

