Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC Has $3.16 Million Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forefront Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $1,713,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 14.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,158,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $677,311,000 after buying an additional 390,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 94.9% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 14.0% during the first quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 7.2% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 867 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. 57.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on UPS. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $270.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Loop Capital raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $232.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $223.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.82.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded up $1.24 on Monday, hitting $198.00. The stock had a trading volume of 17,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,272,723. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $182.86 and a 200 day moving average of $194.10. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.34 and a twelve month high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 48.84%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

