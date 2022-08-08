Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.9% of Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,929,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,605,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186,848 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,231,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,625,788,000 after purchasing an additional 803,958 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,526,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,242,000 after acquiring an additional 111,321 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,209,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,576,000 after buying an additional 262,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,991,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,253,000 after purchasing an additional 137,307 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VO stock opened at $219.44 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $188.89 and a 12-month high of $261.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.93.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

