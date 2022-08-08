Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC Takes $888,000 Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,994 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Sunburst Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on META. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $233.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $370.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Itaú Unibanco began coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.98.

NASDAQ:META traded up $8.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $175.42. The stock had a trading volume of 255,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,760,152. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.33. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.25 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.89.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The company had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.61 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $287,067.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,466.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $287,067.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,466.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 6,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $1,298,878.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,939,927.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,236 shares of company stock worth $8,958,728. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

