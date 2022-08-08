Sidus Space (SIDU) to Release Earnings on Friday

Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 12th.
Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.80 million during the quarter.
Sidus Space Price Performance
Shares of SIDU opened at $3.21 on Monday. Sidus Space has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $29.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.21.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sidus Space
About Sidus Space
Sidus Space, Inc, a space-as-a-service company, engages in the design, manufacture, launch, and data collection of commercial satellite worldwide. Its services include satellite manufacturing; precision manufacturing, assembly, and test; low earth orbit microsatellite; payload integrations; launch and support services; space-based data services and analytics; precision computer numerical control machining and fabrication; Swiss screw machining; wire cable harness fabrication; 3D composite and metal printing; and satellite deployment and microgravity testing and research services, as well as services related to electrical and electronic assemblies.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sidus Space (SIDU)
- Is DoorDash Ready To Sprint Higher?
- Electric Vehicles Can Drive Alcoa Stock Higher
- Can Airbnb Still Thrive in a Recession?
- ConocoPhillips Shares Advance On Strong Q2 Revenue
- What to Expect from the Markets in a Recession
Receive News & Ratings for Sidus Space Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sidus Space and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.