Sidus Space (SIDU) to Release Earnings on Friday

Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 12th.

Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.80 million during the quarter.

Shares of SIDU opened at $3.21 on Monday. Sidus Space has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $29.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.21.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sidus Space stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Sidus Space, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SIDU Get Rating ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Sidus Space at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Sidus Space, Inc, a space-as-a-service company, engages in the design, manufacture, launch, and data collection of commercial satellite worldwide. Its services include satellite manufacturing; precision manufacturing, assembly, and test; low earth orbit microsatellite; payload integrations; launch and support services; space-based data services and analytics; precision computer numerical control machining and fabrication; Swiss screw machining; wire cable harness fabrication; 3D composite and metal printing; and satellite deployment and microgravity testing and research services, as well as services related to electrical and electronic assemblies.

