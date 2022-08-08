SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) Trading Down 2.6%

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 2.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.33 and last traded at $22.70. Approximately 52,816 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,870,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of SIGA Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Get SIGA Technologies alerts:

SIGA Technologies Trading Down 0.8 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.37. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 0.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SIGA Technologies

SIGA Technologies ( NASDAQ:SIGA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a net margin of 48.67% and a return on equity of 48.79%. The business had revenue of $10.54 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that SIGA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIGA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in SIGA Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,517,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in SIGA Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SIGA Technologies by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in SIGA Technologies by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 51,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in SIGA Technologies by 625.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

About SIGA Technologies

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security and infectious disease markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. SIGA Technologies, Inc has a strategic partnership with Cipla Therapeutics to deliver sustained innovation and access to antibacterial drugs primarily against biothreats.

Featured Articles

