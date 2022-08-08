Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) Price Target Increased to $24.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by analysts at Cowen from $14.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.58% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SGFY. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Signify Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Signify Health from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Signify Health from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Signify Health from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.90.

SGFY stock traded up $2.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.31. The company had a trading volume of 199,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,952. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.75. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.68 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a current ratio of 4.82. Signify Health has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $28.68.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGFY. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Signify Health by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,956,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,088 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Signify Health by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 20,992,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,009,000 after purchasing an additional 981,902 shares in the last quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Signify Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,742,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Signify Health by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,525,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,969,000 after purchasing an additional 601,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Signify Health by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,525,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,577,000 after purchasing an additional 601,657 shares in the last quarter.

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates through Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services segments. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

