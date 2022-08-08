Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) Price Target Increased to $24.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by analysts at Cowen from $14.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.58% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SGFY. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Signify Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Signify Health from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Signify Health from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Signify Health from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.90.
Signify Health Stock Performance
SGFY stock traded up $2.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.31. The company had a trading volume of 199,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,952. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.75. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.68 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a current ratio of 4.82. Signify Health has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $28.68.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Signify Health
About Signify Health
Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates through Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services segments. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Signify Health (SGFY)
- Two Appealing Biotech Stocks for Two Distinct investors
- Is Tyson Foods A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness?
- Is DoorDash Ready To Sprint Higher?
- Electric Vehicles Can Drive Alcoa Stock Higher
- Can Airbnb Still Thrive in a Recession?
Receive News & Ratings for Signify Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.