SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) Stock Price Down 4.1%

SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $36.90 and last traded at $36.90. 1,222 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 330,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SBOW. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of SilverBow Resources from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet raised shares of SilverBow Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Get SilverBow Resources alerts:

SilverBow Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $680.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 2.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at SilverBow Resources

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SilverBow Resources

In other SilverBow Resources news, Director Marcus C. Rowland sold 10,000 shares of SilverBow Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $401,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $733,536.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Marcus C. Rowland sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $401,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $733,536.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Kimmeridge Energy Management C bought 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $8,787,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,281,356 shares in the company, valued at $96,110,917.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 185.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 117,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 76,292 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in SilverBow Resources during the second quarter worth $307,000. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in SilverBow Resources by 44.6% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 148,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,199,000 after acquiring an additional 45,688 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources during the second quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 133.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 214,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,075,000 after buying an additional 122,408 shares in the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SilverBow Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an oil and gas company, acquires and develops assets in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved reserves of 1,416 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SilverBow Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverBow Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.