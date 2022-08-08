Sisecam Resources LP (NYSE:SIRE) Declares $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

Sisecam Resources LP (NYSE:SIRE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th.
Sisecam Resources Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:SIRE opened at $23.04 on Monday. Sisecam Resources has a 52-week low of $12.13 and a 52-week high of $23.53. The firm has a market cap of $456.19 million, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.58.
About Sisecam Resources
