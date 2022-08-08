Sisecam Resources LP (NYSE:SIRE) Declares $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

Sisecam Resources LP (NYSE:SIRE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th.

Sisecam Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SIRE opened at $23.04 on Monday. Sisecam Resources has a 52-week low of $12.13 and a 52-week high of $23.53. The firm has a market cap of $456.19 million, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.58.

Get Sisecam Resources alerts:

About Sisecam Resources

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Sisecam Resources LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the trona ore mining and soda ash production businesses in the United States and internationally. It processes trona ore into soda ash, which is a raw material in flat glass, container glass, detergents, chemicals, paper, and other consumer and industrial products.

Receive News & Ratings for Sisecam Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sisecam Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.