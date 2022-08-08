Sivik Global Healthcare LLC Boosts Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Sivik Global Healthcare LLC lifted its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 60.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the quarter. Stryker makes up 2.2% of Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $5,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 1,212.5% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Stock Performance

Stryker stock opened at $216.62 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $207.39 and its 200 day moving average is $236.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $188.84 and a twelve month high of $281.16. The company has a market capitalization of $81.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.74, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.03.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.03). Stryker had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 23.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 51.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SYK shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Stryker from $285.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $285.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Stryker from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.00.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.