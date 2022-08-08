Sivik Global Healthcare LLC Invests $2.92 Million in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Sivik Global Healthcare LLC purchased a new position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,923,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Envista in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Envista in the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new position in shares of Envista during the first quarter valued at $231,000. Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Envista by 6.1% during the first quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Envista by 4.9% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter.

Get Envista alerts:

Envista Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE NVST opened at $41.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.53. Envista Holdings Co. has a one year low of $35.24 and a one year high of $52.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Envista Profile

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Envista from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Envista from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Envista from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Envista from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Envista from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Envista currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

(Get Rating)

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.