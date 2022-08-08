Sivik Global Healthcare LLC Takes $3.45 Million Position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Sivik Global Healthcare LLC purchased a new stake in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,446,000. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC owned about 0.06% of Amedisys at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Amedisys by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,693,656 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $291,800,000 after purchasing an additional 104,906 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Amedisys by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 830,860 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $134,500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,769 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Amedisys by 39,235.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 570,369 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $92,331,000 after acquiring an additional 568,919 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Amedisys by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 505,620 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $81,850,000 after acquiring an additional 98,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in Amedisys by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 490,012 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $79,323,000 after acquiring an additional 187,214 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMED shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Amedisys from $199.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Amedisys in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group cut Amedisys from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Amedisys from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.63.

Amedisys Stock Up 0.1 %

AMED stock opened at $121.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.65. Amedisys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.61 and a fifty-two week high of $203.84.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $557.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.12 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 6.33%. Amedisys’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amedisys, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Amedisys

In related news, insider Denise M. Bohnert sold 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $64,055.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amedisys Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

