Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) PT Lowered to $33.00 at Oppenheimer

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Oppenheimer from $54.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.61% from the stock’s current price. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.03 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SIX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $57.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $46.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. B. Riley downgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $52.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Six Flags Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.70.

Six Flags Entertainment Trading Up 5.8 %

Six Flags Entertainment stock traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.86. 42,282 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,129,403. Six Flags Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $19.87 and a fifty-two week high of $47.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

Six Flags Entertainment ( NYSE:SIX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $138.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.26 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 10.31% and a negative return on equity of 15.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.12) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Arik W. Ruchim purchased 205,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $6,008,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,130,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,600,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Six Flags Entertainment news, Director Arik W. Ruchim purchased 205,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.31 per share, for a total transaction of $6,008,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,600,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim acquired 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.66 per share, with a total value of $2,006,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,672,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 553,325 shares of company stock worth $16,049,162 in the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Six Flags Entertainment

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,744,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,826,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 69,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

See Also

