SKALE Network (SKL) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $14.32 Million

SKALE Network (SKL) traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. Over the last seven days, SKALE Network has traded 16% higher against the US dollar. SKALE Network has a total market cap of $253.28 million and approximately $14.32 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SKALE Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0689 or 0.00000290 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SKALE Network Profile

SKALE Network is a coin. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 4,276,664,349 coins and its circulating supply is 3,676,102,671 coins. SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @SkaleNetwork. SKALE Network’s official message board is skale.network/blog. The official website for SKALE Network is skale.network.

SKALE Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network is an open source Web3 platform intended to bring speed and configurability to blockchain. SKALE Network is the project by N.O.D.E. Foundation – the Lichtenstein Foundation that aims to advance development of Web3 technologies and make decentralized web more user friendly and accessible for developers, validators, and end users. N.O.D.E. Foundation partners with SKALE Labs, and other top entities and investors around the world to facilitate development of SKALE Network. SKALE Labs is the core team involved in creating the technology specs, creating the code, and growing use and awareness of the network. SKALE Labs is headquartered in San Francisco, California and also operates in Kharkiv, Ukraine. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SKALE Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SKALE Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SKALE Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

