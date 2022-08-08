Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Price Target Raised to $72.00

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SKY has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush raised shares of Skyline Champion from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $80.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $71.75.

Skyline Champion Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SKY opened at $66.05 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.86 and its 200 day moving average is $58.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.98. Skyline Champion has a fifty-two week low of $43.04 and a fifty-two week high of $85.92.

Insider Activity

Skyline Champion ( NYSE:SKY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $638.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.80 million. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 40.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Skyline Champion will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Erin Mulligan Nelson sold 6,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.83, for a total transaction of $343,817.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,750 shares in the company, valued at $92,452.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skyline Champion

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SKY. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 46.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,829,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,377,000 after buying an additional 582,173 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the first quarter worth approximately $21,572,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 6.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,864,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,842,000 after purchasing an additional 335,974 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the first quarter worth approximately $12,163,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the first quarter worth approximately $10,636,000. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

