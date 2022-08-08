Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Price Target Raised to $74.00

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Barclays from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SKY has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush upgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $87.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyline Champion currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $71.75.

Skyline Champion Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE SKY opened at $66.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.34. Skyline Champion has a 1 year low of $43.04 and a 1 year high of $85.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Insider Activity

Skyline Champion ( NYSE:SKY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.52. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 40.73%. The business had revenue of $638.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Skyline Champion will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Erin Mulligan Nelson sold 6,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.83, for a total value of $343,817.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,452.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Skyline Champion

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Skyline Champion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $600,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Skyline Champion by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 516,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,479,000 after buying an additional 149,211 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in Skyline Champion by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 250,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,900,000 after buying an additional 43,258 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in Skyline Champion by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 78,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,744,000 after buying an additional 12,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Skyline Champion by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 702,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,307,000 after buying an additional 180,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

About Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

