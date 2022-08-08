SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 43,151 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the previous session’s volume of 233,088 shares.The stock last traded at $17.72 and had previously closed at $17.98.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have issued reports on SKYT shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of SkyWater Technology in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of SkyWater Technology to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of SkyWater Technology from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.
SkyWater Technology Trading Down 1.0 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $717.52 million, a P/E ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 5.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.11.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SkyWater Technology
SkyWater Technology Company Profile
SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, microelectromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.
Featured Stories
