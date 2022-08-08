SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 43,151 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the previous session’s volume of 233,088 shares.The stock last traded at $17.72 and had previously closed at $17.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on SKYT shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of SkyWater Technology in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of SkyWater Technology to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of SkyWater Technology from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Get SkyWater Technology alerts:

SkyWater Technology Trading Down 1.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $717.52 million, a P/E ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 5.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SkyWater Technology

SkyWater Technology Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in SkyWater Technology by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 76,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in SkyWater Technology in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SkyWater Technology by 25.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 22,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 4,550 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in SkyWater Technology by 4.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 6,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SkyWater Technology by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 50,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 9,350 shares in the last quarter. 17.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, microelectromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWater Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWater Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.