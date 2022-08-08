Sleep Country Canada (SCCAF) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS: SCCAF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/2/2022 – Sleep Country Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$42.00 to C$38.00.

8/2/2022 – Sleep Country Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$34.00.

8/2/2022 – Sleep Country Canada had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$34.00 to C$39.00.

8/1/2022 – Sleep Country Canada had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$35.00 to C$36.00.

7/21/2022 – Sleep Country Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$37.00 to C$35.00.

Sleep Country Canada Price Performance

Shares of SCCAF stock remained flat at $22.48 during mid-day trading on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.14. Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.57 and a 12-month high of $31.56.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

