SmartMesh (SMT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.90 Million

SmartMesh (SMT) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. SmartMesh has a total market capitalization of $2.90 million and $25,302.00 worth of SmartMesh was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SmartMesh coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, SmartMesh has traded 14.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SmartMesh alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,938.12 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004176 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004177 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003879 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004172 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002136 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.71 or 0.00132451 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00035762 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00068471 BTC.

SmartMesh Coin Profile

SMT is a coin. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. SmartMesh’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 coins and its circulating supply is 1,340,519,343 coins. SmartMesh’s official website is smartmesh.io. SmartMesh’s official Twitter account is @smart_mesh and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SmartMesh Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The SmartMesh is a blockchain-based IoT protocol that enables smartphones, onboard devices and others to connect to each other without the Internet. The SmartMesh team will leverage the Ethererum blockchain to provide a faster, resilient, and a decentralized network with higher bandwidth than the Internet. The SmartMesh token (SMT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase products and services in the SmartMesh network, and also to encourage the SmartMesh node contributors. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartMesh directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartMesh should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SmartMesh using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SmartMesh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SmartMesh and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.