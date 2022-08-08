SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) Shares Sold by Clarkston Capital Partners LLC

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 307,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,900 shares during the quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC owned 0.08% of SmileDirectClub worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SDC. Glenview Trust Co purchased a new stake in SmileDirectClub during the 4th quarter worth about $329,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 483,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 132,337 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in SmileDirectClub during the 4th quarter worth about $289,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in SmileDirectClub during the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 323,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 41,696 shares during the last quarter. 11.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SDC remained flat at $1.35 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,273,765. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.15 and its 200 day moving average is $1.79. SmileDirectClub, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.98 and a 12-month high of $7.42.

SmileDirectClub ( NASDAQ:SDC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $151.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.20 million. The firm’s revenue was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on SmileDirectClub from $2.20 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on SmileDirectClub from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

SmileDirectClub, Inc, an oral care company, offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, France, Spain, and Austria.

