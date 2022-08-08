Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) Given New GBX 1,550 Price Target at Barclays

Smith & Nephew (LON:SN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from GBX 1,630 ($19.97) to GBX 1,550 ($18.99) in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

SN has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,825 ($22.36) to GBX 1,490 ($18.26) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,442 ($17.67) price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($20.83) price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,476.60 ($18.09).

Smith & Nephew Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of SN opened at GBX 1,070.50 ($13.12) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,168.33 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,220.77. Smith & Nephew has a twelve month low of GBX 1,002 ($12.28) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,440.89 ($17.66). The stock has a market cap of £9.34 billion and a PE ratio of 2,277.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.62.

Smith & Nephew Cuts Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6,382.98%.

In other news, insider Deepak Nath sold 26,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,278 ($15.66), for a total transaction of £339,040.62 ($415,440.04).

About Smith & Nephew

(Get Rating)

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

Read More

