Solrise Finance Price Tops $0.0311 on Major Exchanges (SLRS)

Solrise Finance (SLRS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. One Solrise Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0311 or 0.00000130 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Solrise Finance has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. Solrise Finance has a market cap of $2.24 million and approximately $22,081.00 worth of Solrise Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Concordium (CCD) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000074 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 39.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 254.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $518.28 or 0.02163995 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004184 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001582 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002249 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00014431 BTC.
About Solrise Finance
Solrise Finance’s total supply is 998,999,977 coins and its circulating supply is 71,984,122 coins. Solrise Finance’s official Twitter account is @SolriseFinance.
Solrise Finance Coin Trading
