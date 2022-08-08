Space Cow Boy (SCB) Price Hits $9.58 on Exchanges

Space Cow Boy (SCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. Space Cow Boy has a total market capitalization of $563,262.33 and approximately $977.00 worth of Space Cow Boy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Space Cow Boy coin can currently be purchased for approximately $9.58 or 0.00023065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Space Cow Boy has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,968.05 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004173 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004171 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003858 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004167 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002133 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.68 or 0.00132168 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00035950 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00069104 BTC.

Space Cow Boy is a coin. Space Cow Boy’s total supply is 72,550 coins and its circulating supply is 58,779 coins. Space Cow Boy’s official Twitter account is @Oxbull5.

According to CryptoCompare, “Space Cowboy aims to be the NFT platform for digital art and assets related to the theme of sci-fi, bulls, and space meme. “

