SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Acquired by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 316.0% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 6.3% during the first quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 132.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.31% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $327.97 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $316.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $331.12. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $296.39 and a 52-week high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

