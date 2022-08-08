SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) Shares Sold by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Get Rating) by 89.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,579 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RWR. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000.

Get SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:RWR opened at $101.13 on Monday. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $90.87 and a 1-year high of $123.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.83.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.