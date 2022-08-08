SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Bought by Colonial Trust Advisors

Colonial Trust Advisors grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GLD. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $18,583,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 839,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,497,000 after purchasing an additional 49,580 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $260,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $1.32 on Monday, reaching $166.61. 72,188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,164,603. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $166.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.30. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $158.02 and a fifty-two week high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.