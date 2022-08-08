SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Purchased by Herold Advisors Inc.

Herold Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 10,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% in the first quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 6,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Courage Miller Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.7% during the first quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.7% during the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 3,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.6% during the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD stock traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $166.81. 83,324 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,164,603. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.30. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $158.02 and a 1-year high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

