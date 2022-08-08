SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) Shares Acquired by Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,864 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF makes up about 1.5% of Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA owned about 0.80% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $14,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $283,000. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,232,000. Triumph Capital Management raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 15.5% during the first quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 77,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,219,000 after purchasing an additional 9,645 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SLY traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $89.36. 101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,354. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $77.12 and a one year high of $105.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.06.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

