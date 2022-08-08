SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Acquired by Estate Counselors LLC

Estate Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 120.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises about 2.0% of Estate Counselors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $15,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, WP Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA MDY traded up $6.68 on Monday, hitting $463.65. 22,722 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,292,887. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $400.05 and a 12 month high of $533.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $433.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $459.07.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.