StableXSwap (STAX) Price Hits $0.49 on Major Exchanges

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. StableXSwap has a market cap of $6.69 million and approximately $98.00 worth of StableXSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, StableXSwap has traded up 12.3% against the dollar. One StableXSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.49 or 0.00002053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23,845.45 or 0.99857593 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00049339 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001283 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00028927 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000047 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004148 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00009531 BTC.

About StableXSwap

StableXSwap (CRYPTO:STAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 29th, 2018. StableXSwap’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,646,645 coins. The official message board for StableXSwap is medium.com/stablexswap. StableXSwap’s official Twitter account is @stablexswap. StableXSwap’s official website is stablexswap.com.

Buying and Selling StableXSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “STAX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on Scrypt algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableXSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StableXSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StableXSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

