Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. lessened its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 329,877 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 6,330 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $30,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SBUX. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 141.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBUX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Starbucks from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Starbucks from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.92.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

Starbucks Stock Up 0.8 %

In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 137,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 137,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 72,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $86.41. 43,622 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,711,148. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $120.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.95.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 55.21%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

