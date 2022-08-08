STASIS EURO Price Hits $1.02 (EURS)

STASIS EURO (EURS) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. During the last week, STASIS EURO has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One STASIS EURO coin can currently be purchased for $1.02 or 0.00004276 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. STASIS EURO has a market cap of $126.45 million and $20.25 million worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,820.96 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004198 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004197 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003875 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004195 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002147 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.47 or 0.00132112 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00035806 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00069293 BTC.

STASIS EURO is a coin. It was first traded on June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 124,125,940 coins. The official website for STASIS EURO is stasis.net. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet.

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STASIS EURO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STASIS EURO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

