StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of StealthGas in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of StealthGas in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

StealthGas Price Performance

NASDAQ GASS traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $2.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,858. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $94.36 million, a PE ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 0.83. StealthGas has a 52 week low of $1.91 and a 52 week high of $4.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On StealthGas

StealthGas ( NASDAQ:GASS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $31.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.91 million. StealthGas had a negative net margin of 19.02% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GASS. Towerview LLC lifted its position in shares of StealthGas by 167.6% during the fourth quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 3,345,779 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095,677 shares in the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC lifted its position in shares of StealthGas by 94.3% during the first quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 20,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of StealthGas during the second quarter worth approximately $281,000. 48.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StealthGas Company Profile

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users internationally. It also provides crude oil and natural gas. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

