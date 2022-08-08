Stephens Raises Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Price Target to $110.00

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Stephens from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Stephens’ target price indicates a potential upside of 7.87% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on IBP. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Installed Building Products from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Zelman & Associates lowered Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Installed Building Products from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Installed Building Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.40.

Installed Building Products Price Performance

IBP stock traded up $3.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $101.97. The stock had a trading volume of 375 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,789. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.79. Installed Building Products has a 52-week low of $69.44 and a 52-week high of $141.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products ( NYSE:IBP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $676.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.12 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 50.89% and a net margin of 6.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Installed Building Products will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $561,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Installed Building Products by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,330 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 36,774 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,138,000 after buying an additional 8,428 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter worth about $7,684,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,226 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,664,000 after buying an additional 4,262 shares in the last quarter. 98.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

Featured Stories

