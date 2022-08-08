Stephens Trims Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) Target Price to $18.00

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Stephens from $18.50 to $18.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Stephens’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.81% from the company’s previous close.

Provident Bancorp Stock Up 1.0 %

PVBC stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.90. The stock had a trading volume of 67 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,237. Provident Bancorp has a one year low of $14.55 and a one year high of $20.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.91. The company has a market capitalization of $265.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.92.

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. As a group, research analysts predict that Provident Bancorp will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Provident Bancorp

Provident Bancorp Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVBC. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Provident Bancorp by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 52,922 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 6,491 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Provident Bancorp by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 136,543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 11,173 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in Provident Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Provident Bancorp by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 53,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC purchased a new position in Provident Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 57.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

Featured Articles

