Stephens Trims Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) Target Price to $18.00

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Stephens from $18.50 to $18.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Stephens’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.81% from the company’s previous close.
Provident Bancorp Stock Up 1.0 %
PVBC stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.90. The stock had a trading volume of 67 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,237. Provident Bancorp has a one year low of $14.55 and a one year high of $20.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.91. The company has a market capitalization of $265.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.92.
Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. As a group, research analysts predict that Provident Bancorp will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Provident Bancorp Company Profile
Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.
