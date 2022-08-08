Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.00-$2.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.07. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Stericycle Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SRCL traded up $1.88 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.41. 53,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,582. Stericycle has a 12-month low of $40.35 and a 12-month high of $72.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Get Stericycle alerts:

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $679.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.27 million. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. Stericycle’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Stericycle will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Stericycle from $72.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com cut Stericycle from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank cut Stericycle from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $95.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Stericycle from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Markel Corp raised its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 631,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,220,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $630,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 24,969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.