Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.00-$2.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.07. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SRCL. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Stericycle from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Stericycle from $72.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Stericycle in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stericycle from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Stericycle from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.67.

Shares of SRCL stock traded up $1.88 on Monday, hitting $52.41. The stock had a trading volume of 53,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,582. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.32 and a 200 day moving average of $51.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.96. Stericycle has a 12-month low of $40.35 and a 12-month high of $72.11.

Stericycle ( NASDAQ:SRCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 6.22%. The business had revenue of $679.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stericycle will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Stericycle by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,406,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $495,310,000 after acquiring an additional 47,737 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Stericycle by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,396,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,069,000 after purchasing an additional 51,885 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Stericycle by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 4,340,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,738,000 after acquiring an additional 95,921 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Stericycle by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,431,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,267,000 after purchasing an additional 114,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Stericycle by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,230,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,526,000 after acquiring an additional 123,501 shares during the period. 99.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

