Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Shares Sold by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 858,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,912 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 0.81% of Stifel Financial worth $58,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 6.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 246,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,718,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 6.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 29.1% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 178,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,139,000 after acquiring an additional 40,320 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 3.5% in the first quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 61,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the first quarter valued at $3,964,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

Stifel Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Stifel Financial stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $61.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,213. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81. Stifel Financial Corp. has a one year low of $52.55 and a one year high of $83.28. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.27.

Stifel Financial Announces Dividend

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.70 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.

About Stifel Financial

(Get Rating)

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.