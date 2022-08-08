Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Call Options (NASDAQ:ICLN)

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 31,054 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 249% compared to the average volume of 8,903 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 324,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,086,000 after buying an additional 90,599 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 36,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 7,255 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 66,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,970,000. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC raised its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 250,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after buying an additional 34,055 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Price Performance

ICLN traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.89. 173,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,864,853. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a one year low of $16.34 and a one year high of $25.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.63.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from iShares Global Clean Energy ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.11.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

