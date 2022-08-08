StockNews.com Downgrades Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

UNM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Unum Group from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Unum Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Unum Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Unum Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unum Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.89.

Unum Group Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of UNM opened at $35.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.81 and its 200 day moving average is $31.63. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.29. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $37.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Unum Group Increases Dividend

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.55. Unum Group had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Unum Group will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. This is a boost from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Unum Group’s payout ratio is presently 24.18%.

Insider Activity at Unum Group

In other Unum Group news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 7,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total value of $251,144.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,783,936.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Unum Group news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 35,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total value of $1,287,038.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 990,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,138,491.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 7,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total value of $251,144.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,783,936.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Unum Group by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in Unum Group by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Featured Stories

