StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Huaneng Power International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HNP opened at $21.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.37 and a 200-day moving average of $20.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of -3.26, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Huaneng Power International has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $28.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huaneng Power International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Huaneng Power International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $391,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Huaneng Power International by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Huaneng Power International by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 149,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new position in Huaneng Power International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $558,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Huaneng Power International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $277,000. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Huaneng Power International

Huaneng Power International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electric power to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It is involved in the development, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects.

Featured Articles

